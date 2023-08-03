Udinese market – Samardzic in neroazzurro / Here are the official figures

Lazar Samardzic is preparing to become a new member of Simone Inzaghi’s black and blue squad. Here are the official figures of the deal

Lazar Samardzic is getting closer and closer to Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. The Serbian midfielder knows that in a few hours he will become a new player for the Milan club and right now the Pozzo family has filed the last details with the Via della Liberazione club. The wedding is now written and the footballer has to do is find a place and show off with the shirt of the club he played the Champions League final just a few months ago. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s immediately go into detail to see all the official figures of the negotiation.

According to what we receive from the editorial staff, the deal is stipulated in this motion: 4 million euros for the loan with compulsory redemption set at 16 million euros. 2 or 3 million bonuses linked to his performances and the results of the team playing at Giuseppe Meazza. Finally, the inclusion of Giovanni Fabbian who will go to Udine for a figure very close to four million euros. The neroazzurri as previously told will have the right of repurchase at 12 million. It is not yet clear for how many seasons the team directed by Piero Ausilio and Beppe Marotta will be able to take advantage of this advantage.

The counterpart

In this situation, an excellent counterpart such as that of Giovanni Fabian. As a consequence, in addition to collecting 16 million, the Bianconeri will have the tag of one of the most interesting midfielders in the Serie B championship of the past season. Only 21 years old, but already eight goals scored with the Reggina shirt. We’ll see if he manages to establish himself also in Friuli Venezia Giulia with the Udinese shirt and in a championship that is certainly much more difficult to interpret. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. From Pafundi to Pereyra: the last <<

