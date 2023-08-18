Udinese market – Samardzic is back in the group and Beto could leave

Juventus midfielder Lazar Samardzic is ready to reintegrate within the group. Now we need to pay attention to Beto

The Portuguese center forward Beto would appear to be the first name on the market. After the shipwreck of the deal involving Lazar Samardzic and the neroazzurri, they will now try to sell a player who will allow the team to pocket at least thirty million euros. As said several times the Samardzic operation would have been perfect for all the parties involved, but at this moment it becomes difficult to calculate and above all we will have to settle for the first offer that arrives for an important player. The team has confirmed that it intends to obtain a capital gain close to thirty million by the end of the transfer market. The only player who would guarantee that figure is Beto. Let’s see how the Pozzo family decides to operate over the next few weeks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Mockery also for Fabbian <<

August 17 – 12:48

