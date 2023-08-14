Udinese market – Samardzic is the day of truth / Sign or skip

The Serbian footballer and betrothed of the neroazzurri is ready for the final decision. Let’s go see the latest on this soap opera

Lazar Samardzic has arrived at the day of truth. Today we will find out if he will actually be able to become a black and blue footballer or will continue his journey in Udine for at least another season. Definitely a difficult choice to accept for a player who was now convinced he could play with one of the most important teams in our league. The father took care of the closure of the operation a few hours ago, precisely with the requests changed at the last minute, the negotiations entered a phase of stalemate. Now both teams can do nothing but wait a response from the entourage and consequently close or reopen the final operation.

This evening as previously mentioned will be the moment of truth. Answers are expected both from the player who hopefully can assert his intention and from the entourage who want a piece of the pie of this deal for themselves. We remind you that whoever managed the whole negotiation, Rafaela Pimenta, has officially left the lap and consequently it is precisely for this reason that the entourage is giving a big brake. Samardzic confirmed his willingness to wear the black and blue shirt even if another team could join in these hours.

A new team

—

The last team in chronological order that could try to assault a Lazar Samardzic it is the biancoceleste one in Rome. Claudio Lotito would like to give another jewel to coach Maurizio Sarri and for this very reason he is gaining ground on the track that would lead to Samardzic. Midfielder Tomas Basic could be included in the negotiation. We’ll see if Udinese actually open up or prefer to keep their word with the Milan club. The next few hours will be decisive as well as fiery. Don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Quickly changing the subject, that’s it who will be the titular striker: Beto or Lucca <<

August 14 – 09:04

