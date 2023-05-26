Udinese Market | Samardzic main objective of the ADL: the offer is ready

The champion club of Italy would be studying the right offer to convince Marino to give up. Serbian is the right profile for Campanians

The season of Napoli it was in fact archived with the victory of the Scudetto. Despite this, the team of Spalletti will try to close the year that brought the title back to the city in the best possible way after so many years. We will try to finish with as many points as possible and possibly allow Victor Osimhen to also conquer the top scorer in Serie A. But beyond this, the blue club’s main attentions are directed to the next transfer market. And this is where l comes into the pictureUdinese.

Indeed, according to the Republicthe Neapolitan club it would be solidifying the company’s interest in Lazar Samardzic. The attacking midfielder ofUdinese, after a season of acclimatization he exploded with the black and white colors. Although the Friulian management would be willing to keep him, it is not impossible that with the right offer the blue club can bring him to the Campania capital.

The offer of Naples — in the ideas ofUdinesethe outings in the Friulian house should be those of Becao e Beto. The sale of the two valuable pieces would allow the club to continue the growth of Samardzic. Of this opinion, however, is not the Napoli which appears very convinced on the player. The club wants to avoid price spikes, as well as avoiding an auction with competitors. The Neapolitans could soon present an offer around the 25 million euros to convince Juventus leaders to change their plans. Talks in progress. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here comes the first offer for Rodrigo Becao << See also Members of Iraqi parliament's largest party resign en masse

