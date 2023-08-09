Udinese market – Samardzic telenovela finished / Tonight the Serbian in Milan

The telenovela Lazar Samardzic officially ends. The Serbian footballer is ready to wear the neroazzurri jacket. The very latest

Serbian midfielder Lazar Samardzic is ready to move permanently in Italy, more precisely in Milan with the club managed by the Zhang family. After a negotiation that lasted more than two weeks, the time has now come to sign the contracts. Tonight the footballer born in Berlin but who plays for the Serbian national team is ready for the new club and in fact will arrive in the most important city in all of Lombardy. The medical tests are scheduled for tomorrow and we in the MondoUdinese editorial staff will follow them live right from the start. Now all we can do is go and see all the latest on the deal as well Giovanni Fabian.

The footballer who grew up in the black and blue youth team is ready to join the Pozzo family club. The formula is now known to everyone and we are talking about a loan with the right to buy and in the event of a buy-back in favor of the Milanese team. Even for John medical visits will be in the next few hours and then he will immediately apply for a very titular shirt. After the great season with Reggina in the cadetteria, the hope is that he can repeat himself even in a decidedly important category like Serie A. We’ll see if he will actually be able to keep the great promises that revolve around him.

The careers

Samardzic leaves Udinese with assets fifty-nine appearances in the Italian league. On the scoresheet he managed to score seven goals to which six assists must be added. Really interesting averages for a footballer who wants to be a point of reference for everyone even with the black and blue shirt on his shoulders. For Fabian instead the landing at Udinese will take place with a good score 36 appearances in Serie B and to his credit eight goals and one assist for his teammates. Two little prodigies who will try in every way to show off in their new squares. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. The Pozzos try for Pereyra <<

