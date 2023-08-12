Udinese Market – Samardzic, the turning point / Meeting set for the afternoon

The Juventus player is ready to join the neroazzurri. Just this afternoon, yet another meeting with the club has been scheduled

An endless story is one that involves Lazar Samardzic and the black and blue club. The young Serbian footballer, but of German origins, wants to join the Milan club, but at the moment there are still many details missing to correct with his father as well as his agent. In these hours, however, the turning point seems to have arrived with the player's entourage which seems to be opening up to a new meeting to definitively close and complete the necessary process that will lead to the final signature. We are talking about a negotiation that has now been going on for two weeks, definitely too much time for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. It is no coincidence that in these hours the Udine club is also trying to lend a hand to the neroazzurri by convincing the prosecutor. We will see in the next few hours if this marriage will actually be completed.

