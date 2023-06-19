Udinese market – Samardzic towards Milan? Here is the whole truth

Does Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic constantly approach the cheerful Milan? Here’s the whole truth about this deal

The Serbian midfielder, but of German origins Lazar Samardzic is gradually approaching the next season in the top flight of Italian football. At the moment it is difficult to make calculations or in any case make assumptions about its possible future. We know very well that several clubs in our football are interested in his performance. The most interested in recent months have undoubtedly been the emissaries of Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri and Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Azzurri. Let’s not waste any more time. Let’s go and see in detail if the player from Berlin is actually in the crosshairs of the Rossoneri club and above all of this elusive MoneyBall.

The algorithm that is significantly influencing the Rossoneri market in this last period and above all making the work done by Maldini and Massara in the last months of this season almost useless, seems do not take into consideration Serbian footballer Lazar Samardzic. Simply because its characteristics are part of those that do not fit into the algorithms. As said by various industry experts, players like Paulo Dybala could not play in any team according to computers and yet still today they are among the best in our league. Consequently, it will hardly be possible to see a serious interest in Samardzic, precisely because of the parameters taken into consideration by the Moneyball.

No to the Rossoneri, but to Napoli?

Different situation in Naples, where if the farewell of Piotr Zielinski a real lunge should arrive on the Udinese footballer. The starting price is always 25 million euros. Let’s see if the management actually wants to prematurely deprive themselves of the footballer who is making the fans dream through his plays and his extraordinary left-handedness. Quickly changing the subject, you can’t miss all the details of what is undoubtedly the news of the day. Pierpaolo Marino’s farewell is official

June 19 – 2.37pm

