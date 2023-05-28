Home » Udinese Market – Sensational from Turkey: “Becao said yes to Fener”
Udinese Market – Sensational from Turkey: "Becao said yes to Fener"

Udinese Market – Sensational from Turkey: “Becao said yes to Fener”

From Türkiye comes the market bomb of the day. Brazilian footballer Rodrigo Becao seems to be really close to Fenerbache

The true news of the day comes from Türkiye. Just in these hours the media of the half European and half Asian country have reported the news of yes aside of the footballer Rodrigo Becao to his new adventure in Istanbul. Now it’s up to the Fenerbache find the square with the club owned by the Pozzos. We would like to remind everyone that a few days ago the yellow and blue team received their first offer for just five million euros. The proposal was quickly returned to the sender and now in the coming weeks we will see how this situation will evolve. Becao’s farewell seems to be increasingly imminent, even if the unknown factor dictated by the club owned by the card that has no intention of selling off one of its key players remains. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from yesterday’s match. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<

