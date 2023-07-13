Udinese market – Serie A on Samardzic / Pozzo fixes the starting price

The Friulian team has no intention of selling off their jewel and for this reason they are starting to think about a real auction

All the big teams in our league seem to have been bewitched by the Serbian footballer Lazar Samardzic. News of the day is that of a new interest from the Old Lady managed by Max Allegri. We are talking about a footballer who has demonstrated all his qualities in these first few seasons in Italy. The best clubs know that if they can secure it, they will have no more problems in between for several seasons. We’ll see in the next few hours if any team will force and try in every way to put an offer of a certain level on the plate to ensure its performance. Meanwhile the family Pozzo observes the challenge and fix the rod base.

The minimum bid that it takes to be able to secure a footballer like the native of Berlin is 20 million euros plus bonuses. A figure that if we think about the caliber and potential of this player is not even very high. To date, there are two teams willing to put a real offer on the plate. The first, as previously mentioned, is the one managed by Max Allegri. After losing Savic (destined to Arabia) he could now fall back on another Serbian. The second, however, is the Naples by Aurelio De Laurentiis. For the Neapolitans, the negotiation is closely linked to a possible farewell of Piotr Zielinski.

They remain delayed

—

The two Milanese women are late. First of all we have Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri who to date have no intention (perhaps they never had it) to sink for a player like the Serbian. Then there are the neroazzurri who would like to complete the department with Lazar, but without some transfers it is quite impossible to close the deal. To date, Samardzic’s future is uncertain to say the least, we’ll see if there will be any news in the coming weeks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose them all the latest on the renewal of Deulofeu: the details

July 13 – 12:04

