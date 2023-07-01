Udinese market – Simone Inzaghi likes Samardzic / The latest on the deal

The Serbian midfielder has received an interest in the last few hours from the neroazzurri. Let’s see all the details of the deal

Udinese is at the center of the transfer market both when it comes to income and when it comes to expenses. After announcing the arrival of the Spanish midfielder Zarraga and the imminent announcement of Lorenzo Lucca, we are now also starting to work on exits. The footballer who has the most admirers around the Bel Paese is the Serbian midfielder born in Germany Lazar Samardzic. His plays are driving all the big market players in our league crazy and in the last few hours there has also been the interest of the neroazzurri led by Simone Inzaghi. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see if the negotiation will take off and above all all the details.

The neroazzurri are giving up Marcelo Brozóvic in Arabia and at the same time he said goodbye to a rebound midfielder like Roberto Gagliardini. After these two goodbyes, it’s time to find worthy replacements. According to Simone Inzaghi’s game of couples, Lazar could be an excellent alternative. The black and blue coach has always preferred to work with two players who could understand in the same waya certain role. If we think about it and analyze it in detail, Lazar could be the perfect alter-ego for a top-level footballer like Mkhitaryan. Now all we can do is go and see how much the Juventus player’s card will cost.

No intention to sell out

—

Lazar still has a long-term contract and the club has no intention of selling him. A high-level offer will be needed to ensure the Serb’s performance. Udinese thinks they can get a figure between the 20 and 25 million euros. Coincidentally, the money that the neroazzurri should receive from the Marcelo Brozovic deal. The negotiation seems to be destined to take off. With a market derby (also given the interest of the Rossoneri) that risks setting fire to the summer. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The details of the last two hits

July 1 – 08:56

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

