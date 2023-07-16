Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will do him good to stay with us again”

The Friulian coach spoke to Sky Sport about Lazar Samardzic’s future. The Serbian player is contested by several Serie A clubs

The Udinese coach, in the pre-match of the first match of the season, spoke to Sky Sport of Samardzic’s future. These are the words on the midfielder that many Serie A teams like so much: “Is a player that this year must be consecrated. He’s young, he still has to complete, he has to improve and consolidate principles and situations during the match. But he has talent, intelligence, professionalism and seriousness to achieve these goals. A year at Udinese will do him good where it will find continuity and it will improve all these aspects”.

Words that seem to close to a possible sale, despite Napoli seeming to be willing to go all the way for Samardzic. However, this would matter little to the Neapolitan club which would be interested in continuing quickly in starting a negotiation with the Juventus club.

A counterpart to Laki

To start the hypothetical negotiation, Napoli should start at least from one base of 25 million euros even if it makes a difference it could be Gianluca Gaetano. In fact, the attacking midfielder born in 2000 needs to find more space for the good of his career and, precisely for this reason, it could be the perfect solution in order to lower Udinese’s demands. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. The point on Becao

July 16, 2023 (change July 16, 2023 | 18:11)

