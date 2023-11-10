Udinese Market | Telenovela Samardzic: Juve will attempt the coup in January

The Old Lady will return to the charge for the Serbian in the next transfer session. He is the favorite for midfield.

To dream, however, Juve needs some quality reinforcements in the January transfer window. Above all, we need to intervene in the midfield department, which due to non-sporting events found itself without Paul Pogba e Nicolò Fagioli, the players with the most quality in the middle. The starting trio composed of Rabiot, Locatelli and McKennie is giving guarantees, but with only Miretti as an alternative, the rose needs at least one graft.

Priority Samardzic

—

The favorite on Giuntoli’s list is Lazar Samardzic. The midfielder born in 2002 ofUdinese has been identified as the ideal reinforcement for the median. However, the desire to make a leap into a big league remained in the Serbian. As reported by Tuttosport, Laki pushes to get to Juventus already in the January transfer window. Some intermediaries from Udinese and Juventus are already starting negotiations for Samardzic. The deal could come together in the winter session and give Allegri a midfielder of substance and absolute quality for his dream Scudetto.

