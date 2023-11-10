Home » Udinese Market | Telenovela Samardzic: Juve will attempt the coup in January
World

Udinese Market | Telenovela Samardzic: Juve will attempt the coup in January

by admin
Udinese Market | Telenovela Samardzic: Juve will attempt the coup in January

The Old Lady will return to the charge for the Serbian in the next transfer session. He is the favorite for midfield.

To dream, however, Juve needs some quality reinforcements in the January transfer window. Above all, we need to intervene in the midfield department, which due to non-sporting events found itself without Paul Pogba e Nicolò Fagioli, the players with the most quality in the middle. The starting trio composed of Rabiot, Locatelli and McKennie is giving guarantees, but with only Miretti as an alternative, the rose needs at least one graft.

Priority Samardzic

The favorite on Giuntoli’s list is Lazar Samardzic. The midfielder born in 2002 ofUdinese has been identified as the ideal reinforcement for the median. However, the desire to make a leap into a big league remained in the Serbian. As reported by Tuttosport, Laki pushes to get to Juventus already in the January transfer window. Some intermediaries from Udinese and Juventus are already starting negotiations for Samardzic. The deal could come together in the winter session and give Allegri a midfielder of substance and absolute quality for his dream Scudetto.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 9 – 1.36pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Playboy Ends Collaboration with Mia Khalifa Due to Controversial Support for Palestine

You may also like

“Demons”

Beware of the New Scam Trend: Theft Through...

I am Lubunga, am I abandoned? ~ norbertetvous

Ukrainian Fatigue: The Elusive Search for Peace

Those ten seconds of humanity

Sade Fritschi Naranjo Named Minister of the Environment...

Neurological conditions and their diagnosis in a specialized...

The Urgent Need to Transform the Global Agri-food...

Collab between Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer – MONDO...

2023: A Year of Record Heat and Global...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy