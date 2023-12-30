Udinese market / Thauvin sees France: here are the interested teams

Florian Thauvin sees France. The playmaker could definitively change destination after just one year after landing in Udine

Florian Thauvin works intensely ahead of the next market session. The Udinese footballer with the advent of Gabriele Cioffi has partially lost his starting place indeed almost completely. The Frenchman is now finding very little space and for this reason alternative tracks are also being evaluated.

The farewell of the attacking midfielder or winger former Marseille It seems to be getting closer every day. Now all that remains is to go and find out what will be its next destination. At the moment Montpellier seems to be the favouritebut in general it is the French clubs that tempt the boy who arrived in Udine after his experience in Mexico.

December 30

