Udinese market – Thauvin wants to return to his homeland: Montpellier on him

Needless to deny it, the spark between the Friuli Venezia Giulia team and the world champion Florian Thauvin it never popped. We are talking about a footballer who over the years has proven to be of the highest level, but who at the same time has never really managed to show off in this last period. After six months, the company is already called to take stock of the situation and above all to try in every possible way to make the right choice with the former Marseille footballer. Let’s find out about the possible solutions.

At the moment, the farewell of the footballer who also won in Mexico with Tigres seems to be in pole position. The competition in attack will be very high, just think that during the next season the second strikers already present in the club will be Matheus Martins, Isaac Success e Gerard Deulofeu. In addition to the risk of playing only a few pieces of the match again, there is also the possibility that Mr. Sottil no longer considers him among the very first choices and consequently ends up off the technical radar.

Montpellier comes forward — It's market time and rumors chase each other. There Gazzetta dello Sport it also lists them in the section "The business hit" where, in fourth place, there is the one that interests Udinese: Florian Thauvin at Montpellier. The transalpine player who didn't convince the club is ready to return home. Montpellier is very interested in him and could deepen the negotiation in the next few days.

