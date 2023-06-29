Udinese Market – The Bull does not give up / Contacts in progress with Pereyra

The Piedmontese do not give up on black and white. Contacts between the regional capital’s team and the Argentine are intensifying in these hours

Udinese he still doesn’t know what his captain’s future will be. The team arrived at the end of June with a gigantic question mark on the most important player in the whole squad. This situation must be fixed as soon as possible, also because from the day after tomorrow Pereyra will be officially free to sign with any club in our football. An avalanche of teams have been interested in the last few months, but in the end there has always been very little truth. Precisely for this reason the club still believes in a possible renewal were it not that in the last few hours a specific team is doing its best to snatch him from the Pozzo family.

Ivan Juric’s Turin and Urbano Cairo wants to entrust his midfielder to the former Watford player who has already played in Turin with the black and white shirt. To date, nothing has been written yet, but Tuttosport reports that contacts continue and are even intensifying in these hours. Udinese knows that the captain will decide and will communicate the choice right to the company. For this reason, she has not yet fully covered herself, even if she seems to have already identified the perfect profile to replace the midfielder. That’s who we’re talking about.

The negotiation with Richard Saponara it continues to intensify and this is not exactly a positive sign for the future of Tucu. In the event of the Juventus joker leaving, it is very probable that the substitute could be another player capable of covering multiple roles, but with distinctly offensive skills. To date, all that remains is to wait, time is running out and the decision of the Tucu will certainly arrive before the start of the retreat (set for July 7th). Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Becao has to choose the next team

