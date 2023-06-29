Home » Udinese Market – The Bull does not give up / Contacts in progress with Pereyra
World

Udinese Market – The Bull does not give up / Contacts in progress with Pereyra

by admin
Udinese Market – The Bull does not give up / Contacts in progress with Pereyra

The Piedmontese do not give up on black and white. Contacts between the regional capital’s team and the Argentine are intensifying in these hours

Udinese he still doesn’t know what his captain’s future will be. The team arrived at the end of June with a gigantic question mark on the most important player in the whole squad. This situation must be fixed as soon as possible, also because from the day after tomorrow Pereyra will be officially free to sign with any club in our football. An avalanche of teams have been interested in the last few months, but in the end there has always been very little truth. Precisely for this reason the club still believes in a possible renewal were it not that in the last few hours a specific team is doing its best to snatch him from the Pozzo family.

Ivan Juric’s Turin and Urbano Cairo wants to entrust his midfielder to the former Watford player who has already played in Turin with the black and white shirt. To date, nothing has been written yet, but Tuttosport reports that contacts continue and are even intensifying in these hours. Udinese knows that the captain will decide and will communicate the choice right to the company. For this reason, she has not yet fully covered herself, even if she seems to have already identified the perfect profile to replace the midfielder. That’s who we’re talking about.

The replacement

The negotiation with Richard Saponara it continues to intensify and this is not exactly a positive sign for the future of Tucu. In the event of the Juventus joker leaving, it is very probable that the substitute could be another player capable of covering multiple roles, but with distinctly offensive skills. To date, all that remains is to wait, time is running out and the decision of the Tucu will certainly arrive before the start of the retreat (set for July 7th). Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Becao has to choose the next team

See also  The Church of Portugal is accused of sexual abuse of nearly 5,000 minors

June 29 – 4.58pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Usa, the Supreme Court: “Universities can no longer...

Argentinian deathrollers Avernal arrive in Madrid

The showdown has begun in Moscow. Prigozhin’s sympathizers...

Tea Tairović in the arms of Uroš Račić...

natalija stevanović in the main draw of wimbledon...

Roberto Insigne would be close to Palermo, almost...

“Piazza Florio now in the hands of uncivilized...

What does the new ring road bring? How...

O winter 2023 do Hug – MONDO MODA

“He’s a double”- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy