The English league puts both Watford and Udinese under observation. Here is the reason why the bianconeri will have to pay attention

In the last few hours, a very important communication has arrived from one of the most famous and prestigious bodies in all of English football. Giampaolo Pozzo’s Udinese and Gino Pozzo’s Watford have been placed under observation due to a market transaction that is not exactly clear to most. The protagonist of the article is the full back who arrived this summer from the English for a figure very close to twenty million euros. Now the bianconeri will have to explain in the right classrooms why the investment in the French footballer Hassane Kamara it was done at such a figure. Let’s take a closer look at this news and try to make a point of the situation.

To date it is only certain that the EFL will look into the whole Kamara operation. We will start from the first transfer, the one that brought the side from France to England. Then we will go on with the second operation (the most important) in which Hassane arrived to wear the Udinese shirt. These checks will be done to make sure that the price tag has not been inflated on purpose. We recall that Hassane in January 2022 had only been paid £3.6 million and after eight months in Watford’s coffers they are almost there twenty million euros. A crazy figure if we think that with the Hornets he only scored one goal and some good performances here and there. See also Mazara fishermen detained in Benghazi for 4 months are demanding one million each from the Libyan government

Watford press release — The English company has already had its say and here is the press release on this matter: “History says nothing other than that it is a repetition of the rules relating to transfers involving related parties“. According to the board of the English company, as a result you can rest assured that this operation will not be sanctioned. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. The captain returns from the first minute <<

March 10 – 09:12

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

