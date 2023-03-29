Udinese is working intensely in view of the next meetings. Meanwhile the director of the technical area moves on the market

The director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino he is always vigilant on the market. The end of this season is still a long way off, but the former Napoli player is already planning the next steps to build a top-level team. It won’t be easy to put all the pieces in place also because there are talents ready to make a difference, but at the same time ready to sign for another club. Consequently setting up a team for next year (like every year) won’t be easy, also due to the possible transfers. In the meantime it is identifying itself the goalkeeper of the future. Silvestri is certainly the one of the present and will be for a few more seasons but you want to support a young and ready profile.

The name put under observation by the Friuli Venezia Giulia club is that of Leandro Brey. The goalkeeper would come from Argentina, more precisely from Boca Juniors and we are talking about a player who is still 20 years old. To date he is unable to find space in his own club, also because the first goalkeeper Sergio Romero is certainly a player of great quality and difficult to remove from the field. All the games played were with Boca’s second team where he impressed and in fact took a permanent place in the first even if as a reserve.

The market value — Also in this case Udinese is trying to anticipate everyone, since the goalkeeper (to date) is only valid 200 thousand euros. If the management decides to bet and spend a non-EU slot on a player of this type, then surely it is a talent that could also surprise in the future. Quickly changing the subject, let's go back to talking about football. Sunday we take the field and it will be against a club in great form like Thiago Motta's Bologna. Sottil smiles, a defender is ready to return

March 29 – 12:30

