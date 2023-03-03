The Slovenian midfielder has ended up on the radar of the Piedmontese club. The management has already taken action in this regard for June

While the men of Subtle prepare for the match against Atalanta, Marino is already at work on the market front. According to what was reported this morning by Tuttosport, a Serie A big would be ready to get serious for a Udinese jewel. We are talking about the Old Lady. The work of the Savoy company, despite the uncertain future, proceeds at 360 degrees, evaluating opportunities for the present, to complete a department that has certainly not shone in terms of efficiency in recent years. The black and white machine has already activated itself on one profile in particular, probing the ground around one of the new names in this Serie A: Password Lovric.

As also reported by Calciomercato.com contacts have already started with the entourage of the midfielder born in 1998. L’Udinese but he let Madame know which rating you would like for Lovric is around 15 million, the black and white company reflects, but the negotiations should already continue with positive results in the coming weeks or months.

Madame thinks about it — The Slovenian, who arrived on a free transfer from Lugano, is one of Udinese's positive discoveries by Sottil. Since the start of the season, the midfielder has taken the keys to the Friuli midfielder, allowing the Piedmontese coach's idea of ​​play to develop. The impact with the Italian league was better than even Udinese expected. The company led by the Pozzos initially armored it with a contract of five seasons, snatching him from the competition (among others) from Sassuolo, who had already thought of him a year ago for the post-Locatelli. And now La Madama has already moved to get information, with Udinese preparing for yet another capital gain.

March 2, 2023 (change March 2, 2023 | 11:04)

