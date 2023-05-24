Udinese market – The waltz of the tips begins / The names written by Marino

The waltz of the tips will start at the end of the championship. There are several players on the hunt for a club, Udinese seems to have put two in their notebook

Udinese will try to conclude the championship in the best way. There are only two games left between now and the end of the tournament and the bianconeri need to collect as many points as possible to remove a few pebbles from their shoes. After a great start, in the last period the team has disappointed expectations and it is precisely for this reason that three points will be a must against Salernitana and against the Old Lady. As soon as the championship ends, we will start thinking about the next season. Right now, a real revolution in attack is expected for the Bianconeri. There are several players who could leave and leave for a new club. The attack could be completely revolutionized.

Today we don’t dwell so much on the possible goodbyes, since by now everyone is aware of the probable departure of Beto towards the first team that will pay the 35 million euro clause. Instead, we need to think about substitutes. In recent weeks, a new attack has been made official, we are talking about the Brazilian Brenner. However, another striker capable of making the difference will also be placed alongside him. At the moment the choice falls on two soccer players who have shown their talent in flashes within our league, that’s who we’re talking about.

I’m under observation — See also Charlize Theron and new boyfriend Aleks Dimitrijević | Entertainment The first put on the notebook is Joao Pedro of Fenerbache. The Italian-Brazilian center forward could act as brooder for the newcomer Brenner and at the same time be very important for the championship, given that in Italy he had found his comfort zone. The other name noted by the management comes from Salerno and it is about Krzysztof Piatek. The gunslinger who has seemed to have wet powder for a few seasons could find his comfort zone again in Udine. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Salernitana without her bomber <<

24 maggio – 11:35

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

