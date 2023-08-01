Home » Udinese market – They are safe in Türkiye / Pereyra will sign for Besiktas
From the nation located on the Bosphorus they are safe. Argentinian midfielder and former Juventus captain Pereyra is ready for Besiktas

The Argentine midfielder Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra seems to be ready for his new adventure. From Turkey everyone is confirming that his move to Besiktas now seems to be a simple matter of time. The footballer is ready to sign a two-year deal for more than two million a season, 2.1 to be exact. Federico Pastorello has already been in Istanbul for several hours and is negotiating all the details before definitively closing this important operation. In the meantime Pereyra is still in Udine to get ready for the new season. Surely this decision led to an additional month’s stop for the Argentine, given that we have now reached August 1st and he still hasn’t officially signed a contract. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. A midfielder and a defender: here is the list of mister Sottil <<

