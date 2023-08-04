Udinese market – Time is running out, but Pereyra doesn’t make the decision

Time is really starting to run out. but the Argentine playmaker hasn’t made a decision about his future yet. Here are all the latest

You have to sign the new contract, but Pereyra hasn’t decided yet for which team. Time continues to press and the risk is to start the new season without a team to welcome him. To date, Tucu has been without a club for over a month, despite the fact that there are three teams ready to welcome him into their team group. The first is Udinese who would like him back in the middle of the field to lend a hand in inserting all the newcomers. Then in the last few hours there is also the interest of Genoa. The Ligurian team is preparing an excellent team for the top Italian championship and Pereyra would be the icing. Finally there is also il Besiktas who will play in the next Conference League and consequently would satisfy the ex Watford’s dream of returning to play during the week. We’ll see if in the next few hours we can add the final word to this soap opera. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The last 24 hours of Samardzic <<

