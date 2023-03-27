7
It will be a revolution at Udinese in the summer. The sales of Udogie and Soppy in the summer were not enough, to which was added the departure of Makengo in January. The company is preparing further releasesboth to finance the next summer transfer market and to free up space for young players.
The department that currently has the largest number of players available to Sottil is the attack, where there is plenty. From Beto to Success, from Thauvin to the injured Deulofeu, up to the young Samardzic and Pafundi who can also move as a second striker if necessary.
