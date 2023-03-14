We, for our part, can do nothing but think aloud by analyzing all the scenarios that could occur. As we said, the Thin contract it is an annual contract which provides for an adjustment of the contract should it be renewed for another two years. Everything will obviously depend on how Udinese’s season ends. But beware also and above all of the Juventus forwards. Beto, despite no longer scoring as at the beginning of the season, continues to have a long list of suitors. He likes him in the Premier League but also by various teams in our league. Udinese doesn’t care. Without an offer from 30-35 million euro Beto does not move from Udine. The feeling, however, is that something will arrive on the Pozzo table. Also pay attention to Nestorovsky. His contract, which expires at the end of the season, provides for the option of renewal for another year but his stay is anything but obvious. In January the Macedonian had been compared to Venice, Reggina, Sampdoria and Modena. We’ll see what happens but, even in this case, the feeling is that the center forward is destined to pack his bags. And it doesn’t end there.