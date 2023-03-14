Home World Udinese Market | Via Nestorovski and Beto: Sottil will be left without strikers
World

Udinese Market | Via Nestorovski and Beto: Sottil will be left without strikers

by admin
Udinese Market | Via Nestorovski and Beto: Sottil will be left without strikers

In the Friuli home, the celebrations for the last victory against Empoli are over. Now the Italian champions arrive while on the market…

We, for our part, can do nothing but think aloud by analyzing all the scenarios that could occur. As we said, the Thin contract it is an annual contract which provides for an adjustment of the contract should it be renewed for another two years. Everything will obviously depend on how Udinese’s season ends. But beware also and above all of the Juventus forwards. Beto, despite no longer scoring as at the beginning of the season, continues to have a long list of suitors. He likes him in the Premier League but also by various teams in our league. Udinese doesn’t care. Without an offer from 30-35 million euro Beto does not move from Udine. The feeling, however, is that something will arrive on the Pozzo table. Also pay attention to Nestorovsky. His contract, which expires at the end of the season, provides for the option of renewal for another year but his stay is anything but obvious. In January the Macedonian had been compared to Venice, Reggina, Sampdoria and Modena. We’ll see what happens but, even in this case, the feeling is that the center forward is destined to pack his bags. And it doesn’t end there.

March 14 – 15:47

© breaking latest news

See also  Boris Johnson: Running for Tory leader again 'not the right thing to do' - BBC News

You may also like

HE WAS REJECTED BECAUSE HE HAS NO PRIMARY...

Barros Schelotto: “Retegui has a 9 that Italy...

The latest battle situation: Russian mercenaries are recruiting...

«We also use Italian ammunition»- Corriere TV

The registration process for Acció Cultura Viva is...

The man behind the success of the 7-Eleven...

Marshal Glickman on the expansion of the Euroleague...

Youtuber who became an MP will be expelled...

Movida Palermo, residents ready to appeal to the...

Alfredo Cospito connected with the review court hearing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy