Udinese market – Vidovsek in black and white? / Coach Edi Reja’s opinion

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches, in the meantime there is also an eye on the transfer market. Here is Reja’s opinion

The black and white market continues to travel at full speed. The team plans to set up a competitive team well before the kick-off of the first match of the 23/24 season. After the arrival of the new second striker Matheus Martins and fullback Jordan Zemura together with the Brazilian striker Brenner, the time has come to evaluate a new full back for the club. In this case we are talking about a goalkeeper who is really acclaimed by the public and public opinion, we are talking about a player who according to many could cover the same career as Samir Handanovic. His name is Vidovsek and let’s go see the opinion of coach Edi Reja in his regards. The Albanian coach told Messaggero Veneto about him. Here are the most important parts of the interview.

“I saw Vidovsek at work himself, the goalkeeper 23-year-old from the Ljubljana team: he has grown a lot since he played for Atalanta’s Primavera side”. Reja has an excellent opinion for what the future Juventus full back could be and the ex Albanian coach gives us a market suggestion on this negotiation: “I know that Udinese is following the goalkeeper with great attention”. Now we just have to wait for the news that could arrive in the next few days or in the next few weeks. In the meantime, let’s see the goalkeeper’s performance during this last season. See also Usa, the double life (and double standards) of the "pro life" candidate Herschel Walker: in 2009 he paid for the abortion to his ex-girlfriend

Its performance — During this year Vidovsek has reported well 27 appearances and conceded only 18 goals. He is really one of the protagonists of the Scudetto that he is about to win with his team: Olimpija Lubjana. In addition to these numbers, the eighteen times in which his goal has remained clean should be noted. These are certainly noteworthy numbers for a footballer who wants to try the big jump. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting. There’s no good news: Pafundi could raise the white flag <<

