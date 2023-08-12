Home » Udinese Market – Vojvoda in black and white? / Here’s the truth about the negotiation
Udinese Market – Vojvoda in black and white? / Here's the truth about the negotiation

The Juventus team seems to be seeing Turin to finalize the purchase of a new winger. Here are all the details on the deal

The news of the possible purchase of Duke from Turin it is certainly the surprise together with the Samardzic affair of the last few hours. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and as a result could strengthen the flanks even more, even if today the news reaches us that this business is almost impossible. Vojvoda mainly plays on the left wing and Udinese has already entered this market two new profiles in that area of ​​the field (Hassane Kamara and Jordan Zemura). Also on the left the square is completed. Festy Ebosele, Joao Ferreira and in case the joker Aké are ready for the new season. That of Vojvoda risks being a simple rumor that makes its way every day among the many market news. To date, however, the footballer from Kosovo is not close to Udinese. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the marks awarded after last night’s match. Here are the Udinese-Catanzaro report cards <<

