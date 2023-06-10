Udinese Market – Walace, it’s raining offers from Brazil / All the details

Walace enjoys his well deserved vacation. We must not forget, however, that the player is at the center of market conversations

The Juventus midfielder e Brazilian Wallace continues to be the object of desire for most of the companies that make up the Brasilerao league. We know that the footballer has clear ideas and after a difficult moment he confirmed that he would still remain at Udinese for some time. We know at the same time that for the Pozzo presidency, all football players have a price and consequently no one can ever feel actually safe. To date, in fact, if an offer deemed sufficient were to arrive, even a central pivot like Walace could say goodbye and at that point the team would throw itself headlong into the search for a possible replacement worthy of note. First off, let’s look at which teams might be looking to sink the shot.

The first team that will try in every way to secure a player with these qualities is il Palmeiras. They have already been following the ex Hamburg midfielder very carefully for two seasons and who knows if during this summer they will not put on the plate the necessary offer to secure a player with these qualities. Would Walace be happy to return to Brazil? To date, the answer is not clear to us, but until a few months ago it would have been a yes as big as a house. Not only Palmeiras, but also another team would like to try to close the shot.

Two teams on him — See also Former respiratory doctor in Beijing tells his personal experience of the epidemic | Infected patients | CCP epidemic prevention | Los Angeles The second company ready to make fake papers for Walace is Flamengo. The team that in South America is winning championships and Libertadores with embarrassing continuity, wants to strengthen its midfield and Walace’s name seems to be perfect. To sell a pivot like the Brazilian, Udinese would like at least ten million euros. Not a huge figure, but considering the player’s age, it’s appropriate. Quickly changing the subject, that’s it all the details on the renewal of Padelli <<

June 10 – 10:01

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

