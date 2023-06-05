Udinese market – Walace shuts down the rumors: “See you next year”

Brazilian midfielder Walace shuts down rumors of a possible sale this summer. Here are all of his statements

Coach Andrea Sottil’s Udinese are finally enjoying their well-deserved holidays after a season that to define as infinite is an understatement. At the end of the match against the Bianconeri in Turin all the most important players spoke. Among the many put under observations there is also the Brazilian Walace. We’re talking about the only irreplaceable player for the former Ascoli coach, but at the same time a player that many teams want to secure. It will not be easy to be able to maintain its performance and refuse the millionaire offers that will arrive. At the moment, however, the footballer has very clear ideas. We don’t all lose his statements in view of the next vintage.

“A beautiful and tough season is coming to an end which has given us so much satisfaction. I thank the fans for the support and the push they have given us and all my team mates. See you next year“. A few dedicated words with an Instagram post, but all very clear that give a very precise idea of ​​what will happen in the team. The midfielder’s idea is clear and he will want to stay in black and white to play his cards, also because today remains and will remain one of the essential for the coach.We also recall that the footballer Walace has recently renewed until 2026.

Interested teams — Several clubs have shown interest in him especially in the latter part of the past season. All clubs came mainly from Brazil with clubs like Flamengo. However, let’s remember that the player and the club first returned all offers to the sender and then secured a high-level renewal for the strength of the team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news coming from the market in these hours. Just yesterday evening a very important communication arrived from the German midfielder, but of Turkish origins Tolgay Arslan. Here’s where he’ll play next year << See also AstraZeneca, Ema "Yes at the second dose, the benefits outweigh the risks"

