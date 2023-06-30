Udinese Market – When will Lucca be made official? / The details of the deal

The Pisa player is getting closer and closer to the Juventus team. Here are all the latest from him on his signing by the Friulian club

The center forward he has played in all the youth teams of the Italian national team he is officially ready for the second adventure outside Pisa during his career. The past year with Ajax didn’t go in the best way with few appearances and above all too few goals to convince the lancers to take advantage of the redemption. Lorenzo Lucca now he wants to relaunch himself and has chosen the top division of the Italian championship to do so. Udinese has remained at the door all this time and in these hours has definitively closed the deal. Let’s see all the details on this operation that is about to be completed.

Lucca will become a Juventus player in the next few hours. The deal has been closed several days ago. We always talk about a loan with a right of redemption fixed at eight million of Euro. An important figure, but which for formulas allows Udinese to have the knife on the side of the handle. After a few days of hesitation, the player was also convinced and decided that Udinese could be the perfect destination to enhance his qualities. We know very well how well the Bianconeri are able to work with young players. Consequently this for Lucca will be the fundamental occasion to relaunch and above all to show off after a very difficult year and a half. Now let’s see when the whole operation could be made official.

The dates for the official announcement

We don’t have an exact date yet and specifies, but in these hours all the operations that will lead to the final signature are taking place. It seems to be a simple matter of hours and consequently we have to expect the official announcement from the Juventus club between today and tomorrow. After solving the tip node, now it’s time to deal with all the sales. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the new Juventus signing. All the details of the Zarraga affair

June 30 – 09:06

