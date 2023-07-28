Udinese market – Will Beto remain in black and white? / The point on the bomber jacket

Juventus centre-forward Beto continues to work with the Udinese shirt. Let’s see the point on the future of the Portuguese striker

Center forward Beto is working to his future and in the meantime he trains to the fullest with the Udinese shirt. To date we are not working on a possible farewell or rather there is no need to sell the player in a mandatory manner. He is trying to manage the situation both incoming and outgoing. If no offers arrive around the 30 million euros which would be considered irrefutable, the player will remain in black and white for some time to come. There are several clubs that have taken an interest in his plays and qualities, but at the same time none of these teams has tried in every way to ensure the Portuguese’s performance. We’ll see if there will be any over the next few weeks concrete offers that’s it Beto will play the third consecutive season in black and white. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Palumbo sold outright <<

