The Portuguese and center forward of the Juventus team Beto is preparing for the next championship matches. Here are the latest on his future in Friuli

Udinese is enjoying its day off after yesterday afternoon’s great victory against Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoria. The success as well as being fundamental for the momentary eighth place was also fundamental for the opponents given that with the defeat they are officially relegated to the second category of Italian football. If the players rest today, we can’t say the same things for the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino. The former Napoli must evaluate the moves on the incoming and outgoing market in view of the near future. Don’t miss all the latest on a player who undoubtedly wants to show off and probably won’t do it with Udinese. Here you are the point on the black and white center forward Beto.

The Portuguese is in the throes of gods back pain who are keeping him off the field for some time. There are only four games left to go and hopefully he can already return during the next meeting with Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina. At the end of the season it is very likely that roads between the former Portimonense striker and Udinese they separate. There are many teams that assiduously follow his performances, let’s make a point on all the teams that could close the shot during the summer transfer market session.

Those who are serious — Companies ready to rip Beto to the tune of millions come mainly from abroad. The team at the top of the list is definitely l’Everton that if he were to save himself, he could focus on the Portuguese to re-found a team that seems not to have had a team for too long. Already during the last market the Toffies had put on the plate 30 million, but at the time it was Udinese that returned the offer to the sender. However, this summer everything will be different and such an offer should be enough to complete the move. Quickly changing the subject, let’s move on to last night’s match. Here are the Udinese-Sampdoria report cards << See also China, with Russia as a 'fairer' international order

