Home » Udinese Market – Will Beto still play in Friuli? / The latest on his future
World

Udinese Market – Will Beto still play in Friuli? / The latest on his future

by admin
Udinese Market – Will Beto still play in Friuli? / The latest on his future

The Portuguese and center forward of the Juventus team Beto is preparing for the next championship matches. Here are the latest on his future in Friuli

Udinese is enjoying its day off after yesterday afternoon’s great victory against Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoria. The success as well as being fundamental for the momentary eighth place was also fundamental for the opponents given that with the defeat they are officially relegated to the second category of Italian football. If the players rest today, we can’t say the same things for the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino. The former Napoli must evaluate the moves on the incoming and outgoing market in view of the near future. Don’t miss all the latest on a player who undoubtedly wants to show off and probably won’t do it with Udinese. Here you are the point on the black and white center forward Beto.

The Portuguese is in the throes of gods back pain who are keeping him off the field for some time. There are only four games left to go and hopefully he can already return during the next meeting with Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina. At the end of the season it is very likely that roads between the former Portimonense striker and Udinese they separate. There are many teams that assiduously follow his performances, let’s make a point on all the teams that could close the shot during the summer transfer market session.

Those who are serious

Companies ready to rip Beto to the tune of millions come mainly from abroad. The team at the top of the list is definitely l’Everton that if he were to save himself, he could focus on the Portuguese to re-found a team that seems not to have had a team for too long. Already during the last market the Toffies had put on the plate 30 million, but at the time it was Udinese that returned the offer to the sender. However, this summer everything will be different and such an offer should be enough to complete the move. Quickly changing the subject, let’s move on to last night’s match. Here are the Udinese-Sampdoria report cards <<

See also  China, with Russia as a 'fairer' international order

9 maggio – 12:24

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The latest battle situation: The headquarters of the...

Meloni, today the discussion on the reforms with...

Dodik at the commemoration of the Day of...

ESRB reveals new details on game, sexual relations...

Torremaggiore, “Jessica found herself at the wrong time”,...

Chris Paul does not play the fifth game...

Seeds of Change – World and Mission

Work, Club Med selects staff for the summer...

News Udinese – Surprise on the Juventus side...

In Chad, how are you? – The Gaze...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy