Udinese market – Work is underway on the post Beto / Fatta per Brenner from Cincinnati

Udinese market – Work is underway on the post Beto / Fatta per Brenner from Cincinnati

Udinese’s management is already very active on the transfer market. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino is closing for the new striker

Udinese is never tame, especially when it comes to incoming and outgoing transfer markets. In the last few hours, important confirmations have been arriving from the other side of the world regarding the company’s new bomber jacket. The player ready to jump into a difficult league like the Italian one is Brenner of Cincinnati. Udinese has been following the Brazilian striker for several months and now it seems the time has finally come to put everything in black and white. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s immediately see all the details concerning the negotiation of the moment. The Brazilian is ready for this new adventure.

Yesterday afternoon news broke from America that Udinese and Cincinnati were now sure that they had found an agreement for the player’s services. There is talk of an expensive purchase and which will almost certainly be made official in the next few hours. Brenner will become a footballer for the Friulian team for one a figure very close to ten million euros. To date, the class of 2000 will remain on loan until next July in MLS, where he will have the opportunity to play and continue to grind minutes in view of his first European experience. After discussing the details of this deal, let’s move on to his scoring averages over the past few seasons.

Brenner’s stats

The Brazilian striker has been moving within the US league for two seasons now. With the shirt of Cincinnati put on the scoresheet more than seventy appearances and especially almost thirty goals, twenty-seven to be exact. His numbers are very good and he is a player who can adapt and above all surprise in our league, as well as attract the best teams from all over Europe. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest news arriving from Rome in view of the next meeting. Mourinho without two 90 pieces <<

April 14 – 09:37

© breaking latest news

