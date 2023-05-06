Home » Udinese – Match climate again / The calendar is tight: press review
World

Udinese – Match climate again / The calendar is tight: press review

by admin
Udinese – Match climate again / The calendar is tight: press review

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and continue to show off even in the five days left between now and the end of the season. The final goal remains the eighth place.

The next opponents of the team coached by Andrea Sottil it will be the Dorianos led by Dejan Stankovic. A team that is not experiencing an easy situation both on the pitch and in the courts and Udinese must take advantage of it because the three points are fundamental. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start immediately with the press review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Turkey: drunk helps to search for a missing person, but he was the missing person

You may also like

Sudanese Armed Forces representatives head to Saudi Arabia...

Wife of Sergej Ćetković | Entertainment

Palestinians overwhelmingly support armed struggle to end occupation...

“I’ve been in love with this city for...

Charles III is king of England, Camilla is...

Ceasefire Agreement Is Dead Paper, Fighting Still Rages...

Trump gaffe in rape trial, confuses his accuser...

How much punishment can a murderer from Mladenovac...

US on Iranian nuclear: “We will do everything...

Iconic moments at King Charles’ coronation: William kisses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy