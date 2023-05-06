Udinese – Match climate again / The calendar is tight: press review

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and continue to show off even in the five days left between now and the end of the season. The final goal remains the eighth place.

The next opponents of the team coached by Andrea Sottil it will be the Dorianos led by Dejan Stankovic. A team that is not experiencing an easy situation both on the pitch and in the courts and Udinese must take advantage of it because the three points are fundamental. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start immediately with the press review <<