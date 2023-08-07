Home » Udinese – Max Allegri recovers Rabiot / The latest from Continassa
The Juventus coach has fully recovered midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Here are the daily updates from Continassa

The team directed by Max Allegri is preparing for the next meetings championship. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to make a difference and above all to compete again for more important goals in the Conference League. The first match of the championship will by no means be a simple match and against Udinese it will be necessary to give more than 110% if the Old Lady wants to win the three points. In these hours, however, there is some good news for the coach from Livorno. Let’s take a detailed look at all the latest on the players of the Turin team who have actually recovered from their physical woes.

The first big addition in view of the match on August 20th is undoubtedly the French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. After an overflowing season as the best Juventus player, what is to all intents and purposes his reconfirmation arrives. In the Old Lady’s midfield he is expected to take charge of the team and lead them to victory. However, it’s not just him who could make Allegri’s men make a leap in quality. Recall that against Udinese there will be no Paul Pogbabut it will have to be the Frenchman who makes the Juventus midfield one of the best in our entire league.

Fear for Perin

Hardly Mattia Perin he would have been the starter against Udinese given the presence of Szczesny, but at the moment there is concern for his conditions. The shoulder injury is worrying and not a little since we’re talking about the left one that has already received two surgeries. There is maximum attention towards him and we will see when he returns and above all when a date for his return will emerge. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Eight for two seats. The hard fight for the starting position in attack <<

