You got it right. Sooner or later Beto will leave Udinese. However, we already knew this. Nothing new. As soon as a player shines, Udinese tries to maximize profit by selling him at the highest possible price. Everton had tried in January but – almost sensationally – the Friulian leadership would have declined the offer. There was no time to find the right replacement and then the top management of the club are convinced that Beto is worth much more than 25 million euros. Despite the dark period (not in terms of performance but in terms of results) crossed by the footballer and the team, we all know the characteristics of the Portuguese giant who, not so long ago, nevertheless showed us that he has the characteristics of a striker. But let’s get to the point and focus on the future. Here are the 5 profiles that could replace the black and white number 9 <<