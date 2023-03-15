The Rossoneri coach would be ready to field Zlatan Ibrahimovic from 1′ on Saturday evening at 20.45 against Udinese at the Dacia Arena

Udinese continues to work intensely in view of the next championship matches. The team coached by Andrea Sottil intends to return to victory in front of their fans and to do so they will have to beat another big name. This Saturday in a packed Dacia Arena (sold out official) the current Italian Champions will be on stage and are ready to assert themselves from all points of view. Now all we can do is follow the training session news of Pioli’s players and the latest on Saturday night’s match.

As reported this afternoon by the Gazzetta dello Sportthe coach of the Rossoneri Stephen Pioli he would be thinking of fielding Zlatan Ibrahimovic from 1′ Saturday night againstUdinese, almost a year since the last time. In the last three games, the 41-year-old Swede, called up for another by his national team, has put minutes in his legs, coming on as a substitute against Atalanta, Fiorentina and Salernitana. Olivier Giroud, it will be Saturday suspended and the Swedish striker appears to be in pole to replace it, given also the undertone form of Origi.

It’s up to Ibra — Own the Belgian striker it looked like Monday not physically ready. With only two goals scored to date, the former Liverpool centre-forward has not yet managed to make an impact in the Rossoneri environment. Also Rebic, after returning from yet another injury, he didn’t seem to be at his best: the number 12 hasn’t scored since 1 October against Empoli. In extremis, Pioli could bet on De Ketelaere, who often played false nueve at Bruges. The Rossoneri coach has already tried him in that position a couple of times, but the Belgian has never scored as he should have. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss another midfielder’s statement. Here are Samardzic’s words << See also Vaccines, Pfizer gives final green light in the US for children between 5 and 11 years old

