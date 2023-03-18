Here is the Juventus coach’s press conference after the victory that came this evening in the big match against the Italian champions

The Juventus team finally returned to victory in front of their fans with a great performance from the first minutes. The challenge had only one possible result and this Udinese team didn’t let their feet go on their heads, playing their match and bringing home a great success. Today they surpass Bologna in the standings and reach Max Allegri’s bianconeri. A success that boosts morale and will certainly allow them to face next week’s match at home against the Rossoneri in the best possible way. Let’s not lose the technician’s statements Andrea Sottil at the end of the match.

“The rule is clear and had to be reiterated. In a rush, I went to ask the fourth official for reasons and I’m sorry, because I couldn’t stay on the bench for the whole second half with the team. I’m happy with this great match and victory. The boys wanted the result. We have been more attentive to the details, because then the performance has always been there, even in the races that we weren’t able to bring from ours. Surely Something is changed from the match in Bergamo. We are back to being braver. We chose to play against this Milan and we hurt them”.

Choice to field Samardzic from 1′?

“Lazar will become a champion. He has an uncommon technique, ball control and intelligence in anticipating the play. We are working with him on the intensity of the game. He is truly a humble boy who is hungry to improve. He listens to me a lot, because he really wants to impose himself and get there. He raised the bar in the last workouts. I like playing with an inverted half forward, especially when you have quality players like Laki. Congratulations to Lazar and all these guys.”

“Pafundi is a kid of 2006 who played only in the Primavera last year and then made his debut in Salerno at the end of the season. This year he was immediately added to the first team with a important project that we have singled out specifically for him, imposed by society. We have to make him do it the right steps to make it grow with the right serenity. There are some players I coach who certainly have more experience. The national team is a source of great prestige for him and for the club. You have to give it its time. Mancini has called him up and I’m super happy for him. Simone must also be good at handling the call with great humility”.

