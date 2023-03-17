The Friulian coach presented tomorrow evening’s delicate match against the Rossoneri at 20.45 at the Dacia in the press conference

After the answer arrived on the pitch, both in terms of performance and as a result, in Empoli, mister Sottil presented tomorrow night’s match against the devil. A delicate match that could represent the right opportunity for the Bianconeri to return to victory in front of their fans. The Piedmontese coach started by talking about the atmosphere in the locker room after the three points collected at the Castellani: “The team is fine, we come from important results on two very difficult fields, against Atalanta and Empoli. We are very determined for this match, aware of our qualities, while respecting the great strength of the opponent”.

“As I always say, we play at home and we really want to repeat and improve the latest performance, because only with performance can a great result be achieved. The work week was very intense but serene”. On a physical level, the team is in good shape: at this point in the championship, it’s important to keep in shape. Nestorovsky? The more players I have available, the happier I am, because i have more solutionsabove all to build an initial match and one during a match in progress, based on the progress of the match”.

March 17, 2023 (change March 17, 2023 | 15:04)

