Here are the official formations for the match between Udinese and the Rossoneri who are currently the Italian champions. Discover all the surprises of the two coaches

Today the big moment has arrived and in less than an hour he will take the field Udinese for a championship match that is fundamental to say the least. The European dream hasn’t faded yet, but today we need a great performance to be able to continue believing in this goal. The opponent will be the current Italian champions. Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri will try in every way to secure a victory despite the fact that on the other side Sottil’s team is ready to throw a spanner in the club’s works. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see the choices of the two technicians mentioned above. Here you are official formations of the match between the team of Friuli Venezia Giulia and that of Lombardy.

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Lazar Samardzic, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil

Rossoneri (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Peter Kalulu, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori; Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali, Isamel Bennacer, Fode Ballo-Toure; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Coach: Stefano Pioli

The choices of the two misters — At the Rossoneri there is a huge surprise in addition to the return from the first minute of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. We are talking about the debut as owner in this new role for Ballo-Toure. A choice that we will see if it rewards coach Stefano Pioli, but now let’s move on to all the surprises that come from Sottil’s bianconeri. In the field today, the path of quality has been chosen. In the median it is Lazar Samardzic and Roberto Pereyra. The two most technical players of the team will be together for the first time in the same department. In attack, the ballot was won for the umpteenth time by Isaac Success with a Florian Thauvin who will take a seat on the bench in view of the second fraction. Alongside the Nigerian is an immovable Beto. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose the declarations of the two technicians in the pre-game << See also He Qinglian: The Russian-Ukrainian War Forced the Reorganization of the Global Division of Labor | Economic Sanctions | EU | Markets and Resources

March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 19:43)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

