Home World Udinese-Milan / The official formations: Lazar and Pereyra from the first minute
World

Udinese-Milan / The official formations: Lazar and Pereyra from the first minute

by admin
Udinese-Milan / The official formations: Lazar and Pereyra from the first minute

Here are the official formations for the match between Udinese and the Rossoneri who are currently the Italian champions. Discover all the surprises of the two coaches

Today the big moment has arrived and in less than an hour he will take the field Udinese for a championship match that is fundamental to say the least. The European dream hasn’t faded yet, but today we need a great performance to be able to continue believing in this goal. The opponent will be the current Italian champions. Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri will try in every way to secure a victory despite the fact that on the other side Sottil’s team is ready to throw a spanner in the club’s works. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see the choices of the two technicians mentioned above. Here you are official formations of the match between the team of Friuli Venezia Giulia and that of Lombardy.

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Lazar Samardzic, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil

Rossoneri (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Peter Kalulu, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori; Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali, Isamel Bennacer, Fode Ballo-Toure; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Coach: Stefano Pioli

The choices of the two misters

At the Rossoneri there is a huge surprise in addition to the return from the first minute of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. We are talking about the debut as owner in this new role for Ballo-Toure. A choice that we will see if it rewards coach Stefano Pioli, but now let’s move on to all the surprises that come from Sottil’s bianconeri. In the field today, the path of quality has been chosen. In the median it is Lazar Samardzic and Roberto Pereyra. The two most technical players of the team will be together for the first time in the same department. In attack, the ballot was won for the umpteenth time by Isaac Success with a Florian Thauvin who will take a seat on the bench in view of the second fraction. Alongside the Nigerian is an immovable Beto. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose the declarations of the two technicians in the pre-game <<

See also  He Qinglian: The Russian-Ukrainian War Forced the Reorganization of the Global Division of Labor | Economic Sanctions | EU | Markets and Resources

March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 19:43)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Lazar Samardžić assist for Udinese against Milan |...

It may still take 3 months to clean...

Anđela Đuričić horrified the public with a pose...

the images released by the Ministry of Defense...

the conductor calls for calm but the guests...

out in Q2, he starts fifteenth in the...

Journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio found mummified in the...

The Hague Court investigates Russian leaders for genocide

Andrija Milošević lived on a train for a...

Warrant for Vladimir Putin The Hague | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy