Udinese – Minus two to the redemption / The latest: review

Udinese can no longer concede gifts to anyone . The match against Cremonese will be fundamental for this season finale and a real feat is needed to be able to fight again with the big names in our championship. The first test match, however, will be against a small one. A game that must be brought home at all costs.

On the other side of the field there will be a fierce Cremonese with a great desire to do. Salvation for the Lombards has never been so close and consequently we need to give everything on the pitch to still be able to dream of a placement that allows for the second consecutive season in the top flight. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<