The bianconeri immediately start strong and in fact the first shot of the match is from Beto, but easy to catch for the extreme defender Di Gregorio. After a blaze from Monza, it’s always the black and whites who strike on the counterattack. A ball inside of Walace that finds the insertion of Lovric. The Slovenian in front of the goal not wrong and brings the Friulian team ahead. Sottil’s team does not let go and continues to attack the Berlusconi family company. Sandi Lovric always comes close to scoring twice but on both occasions Di Gregorio is very good at opposing his shots from outside. The end of the fraction goes by quickly with Udinese ahead. Let’s move on to the second half <<