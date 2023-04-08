Home World Udinese-Monza / Match commentary: another draw, we need to reverse course
World

Udinese-Monza / Match commentary: another draw, we need to reverse course

by admin
Udinese-Monza / Match commentary: another draw, we need to reverse course

Udinese approaches today’s match with a heavy defeat against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. A test of great courage was really needed and it arrived at least partially for Andrea Sottil’s men. Here you are the comment of the race.

The bianconeri immediately start strong and in fact the first shot of the match is from Beto, but easy to catch for the extreme defender Di Gregorio. After a blaze from Monza, it’s always the black and whites who strike on the counterattack. A ball inside of Walace that finds the insertion of Lovric. The Slovenian in front of the goal not wrong and brings the Friulian team ahead. Sottil’s team does not let go and continues to attack the Berlusconi family company. Sandi Lovric always comes close to scoring twice but on both occasions Di Gregorio is very good at opposing his shots from outside. The end of the fraction goes by quickly with Udinese ahead. Let’s move on to the second half <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine, the US studying peace: "We are discussing it with the G7, plan ready in February"

You may also like

Librino, armed man barricaded in the house: law...

RS First League Laktaši beat Sloboda, Krupa rushes...

Backpack at the airport in Sarajevo | Info

Palermo, Corini in LIVE press conference

Yet another suicide in prison, a 56-year-old prisoner...

Udinese-Monza | Sottil: “Inexplicable start of the second...

Sergio Scariolo on the target of Real Madrid...

North Korea conducts second test of underwater nuclear...

Blondi threatened for stealing pictures on Onlyfans |...

Attack in Tel Aviv, the mad rush of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy