Udinese continues to work on Bruseschi’s fields in view of this match. We are talking about a really difficult game: the probabilities

Andrea Sottil’s Udinese he absolutely wants to cancel his last performance against Bologna and to do so tomorrow he will have a very tempting opportunity given that he will play against Raffaele Palladino’s Monza within the friendly walls of the Dacia Arena. We expect a meeting of the highest level from all points of view. The two formations will play openly since they have nothing to lose and as a result a match open to twists and also a large final result could come out. Quickly changing the subject, however, we cannot lose all the training choices of the two technicians. Here are the probables of Udinese and Monza.

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Sandi Lovric, Walalce, Lazar Samardzic, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beta. Coach: Andrea Sottil

Monza (3-4-2-1): Michele Di Gregorio; Marlon, Pablo Mari, Armando Izzo; Patrick Ciurria, Matteo Pessina, Nicolò Rovella, Carlos Augusto; Andrea Colpani, Mota Carvalho; Daniel Gytkjaer. Coach: Raffaele Palladino

Let’s go and see all the ballots that are holding the bench in the last few hours before the kick-off.

The doubts of the two technicians — As far as the Bianconeri are concerned, the biggest doubt is the one concerning the midfielder who will have to replace the disqualified Roberto “El Tuco” Pereyra. The team wants to rely on an experienced player and for this reason Simone Pafundi will be excluded a priori. In place of him, however, is a two-way ballot between Sandi Lovric and Tolgay Arslan. The first is still the favorite over the second, also because the Slovenian has a great desire for redemption after the bad performance (in a role not his) against Bologna. For Palladino’s team, however, the question mark is the one that accompanies the choice of the first striker. Difficult not to rely on Petagna, but apparently the Danish bomber Gytkjaer seems to be the favorite. Moving on to the market, don’t miss the latest in view of the next meetings. Marino has found the new Handanovic << See also Usa, African American blocked and killed by policemen and nurses while hospitalized: the video released by the investigators

April 7 – 10:58

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

