Here is the press conference of the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil in view of the championship match with Raffaele Palldino’s Monza. The words

The Juventus coach Andrea Sottilhe had his say on the eve of the championship match between the bianconeri and Raffaele Palladino’s Monza. A match between two teams that are trying to get back to winning continuously and obtain positive results. The bianconeri must launch themselves in view of this season finale and above all obtain a good performance after the debacle in Bologna. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the conference right away print of the former Ascoli coach.

The first words concerned an analysis of this season experienced by the Bianconeri: “We have had an excellent journey: in a season, I am convinced, that each team has the points it deserves in the standings at the end of the year. Ours 38 points are those who now probably we had to have“. There is confidence in view of the last part of this fierce championship. The coach didn’t finish here, since he also wanted to have his say on the last match played last Sunday against Thiago Motta’s team: “That of Bologna was not a match up to us. There’s no excuse I can hold. I am the coach and consequently the responsibility is mine alone”. After these words he also took stock of all the players who will not be there.

The absent ones — "Except for Pereyra and Deulofeuthe other guys they are all available. This is very important for me to choose, without constraints, the starters and who will take over the match in progress". He was also keen to specify the name of the Juventus number ten because many forget the absence of what is without a shadow of doubt one of the most important players of the whole team. The coach's final idea is to field a performance from Udinese to the detriment of the final result.

April 7 – 2.20pm

