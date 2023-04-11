Home World Udinese-Monza / Summary of the match: Beto saves everyone | VIDEO
Udinese-Monza / Summary of the match: Beto saves everyone | VIDEO

Udinese-Monza / Summary of the match: Beto saves everyone | VIDEO

Here is the summary of the championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Raffaele Palladino’s Monza. The match in a video

Udinese concluded yet another match of this championship. We are talking about an important match against a direct opponent in the fight for the left side of the table. We can’t say that it wasn’t a fun match and indeed there are many food for thought after this match. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see the summary in video format. Here are all the ideas for this meeting

