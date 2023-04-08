Today is matchday the bianconeri will play against Raffaele Palladino’s Monza. Here are the formations with the choices of Sottil and Palladino

Udinese is ready to take revenge after the Coppa Italia match against Raffaele Palladino’s Monza. The Friulians are not facing a good moment after the heavy defeat against Bologna and consequently it is necessary to reverse the course. It will certainly not be an easy match and we will have to give everything to be able to bring home the final three points. As said by the Juventus coach in the press conference, there are still ten games left and they must be faced like ten finals. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see the decisions of the two coaches in view of today’s match. Here you are official formations.

The choices of the two technicians

Andrea Sottil does not take risks and puts the best eleven available on the playing field. The starting defense that has done so much since the beginning of the season is back and at their side there will be other very important players such as Walace e Success which have been surprising since the beginning of the year. Different choices, however, for the Monza coach Raffaele Palladino. In this case everything changes. The team does not rely on a heavy striker, but tries a valid nueve with Mattia Valoti who will play the role of centre-forward. At the same time this will be a great opportunity for a player like Valentin Antov who hasn't found much space to date, but is ready to take his revenge.