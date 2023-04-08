Udinese struggling to win and not even the return of all starters allows them to spend a quiet weekend. Today against a Monza side that left a full half to Sottil’s boys, the team failed to win and bring home the three fundamental points for the standings.

Let’s go and relive this very important match together which will definitively change all of Udinese’s ideas and objectives in this season finale. Here is the photo gallery at the end of the day. The whole match in just three snapshots <<