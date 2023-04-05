Just in the last few hours, the match director who will referee the next championship match has been decided. Here is the whole set

A few moments ago the race director was decided in view of the next championship match. To direct the match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Raffaele Palladino’s Monza there will be the referee Luca Massimi of the Termoli section. At his side the two assistants will be Cipressa and Trinchieri. The fourth man decided for this meeting is Minelli. As for the Video Assistance Referee, however, we will find Chiffi and as his assistant Gariglio. Now we can do nothing but detail all the precedents between the director and the two teams that will face each other on Saturday afternoon at 12.30.

To date i match of Udinese arbitrated by Luca Massimi are two. The first is a Crotone Udinese that saw the black and whites leave the field as winners with the final result of 2-1. We remember a great brace by Argentinean Rodrigo De Paul during that match. In the second, however, there was a draw against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. The goal was signed by the current number ten Gerard Deulofeu. It is hoped that this points average can also be maintained at the end of the next championship match. After seeing the precedents, let’s always stay within the field and see the latest clashes between Udinese and Monza as they went.

The precedents between the clubs — Udinese and Monza they are in a total tie when it comes to previous. To date, the bianconeri have won four matches (including the last one in the league) to which, however, must be added four draws and four wins for Monza, the last one in the Italian Cup. Saturday will certainly be a fiery game from all points of view. Don’t miss the latest on the championship match and above all on the possible starting lineups. Andrea Sottil smiles, given that all the important defenders will be back from the first minute. Here’s how the Friulian team could take the field << See also Affected by the situation in Ukraine, global commodity prices have soared, and people's lives in Europe and other places have been affected

April 5 – 12:26

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

