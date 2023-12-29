Home » Udinese | Motta: “Physical team with great players like Samardzic”
Udinese | Motta: “Physical team with great players like Samardzic”

Udinese | Motta: “Physical team with great players like Samardzic”

The rossoblù coach presented the challenge against the Friulians. A decisive match also for the Bolognese, fighting for a place in the Champions League

Bologna coach Thiago Motta presented the match against Udinese in a press conference. A fundamental match for the Friulians after the draw against Torino: “I’m part of a group that is doing things well up to now, continue like this, with this spirit, with this team solidarity which is the most important thing at the moment : focus on the next one against Udinese. They are a very solid team, last year in Udine in the first 15 minutes we struggled a lot, we could have gone two goals down. They are a very physical team with great players, like Samardzic for example” .

The words of Thiago Motta

We are ready to play our game and try to bring it to our side. Great respect for Udinese, they are coming out of this moment and we will have to be at our best.”

