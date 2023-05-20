Udinese – Mr. Sottil’s conference: “We have recovered Beto”

The Juventus coach had his say in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match. Here is the opinion on the new contract and on Beto’s return

24 hours before the kick-off of the match between the black and whites of Andrea Subtiland Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti spoke precisely the coach of the Friulian club. Here are the statements in the press conference of the former Ascoli.

“I am really happy to be able to continue this journey in black and white. A special thanks goes to the Pozzo family who saw in me the right coach for this season and also for the next one”. An immediate opening with a lot of thanks to the club that gave the coach the opportunity to continue his adventure with the Juventus club. Immediately after the ritual declarations towards the club and the whole team due to this renewal, a meticulous analysis began on the next opponents. tomorrow will be a difficult game. We know the Biancocelesti love to keep the ball and they also have the players to do it. We have analyzed and studied the match well, for this very reason we want to put on a great performance within the walls of our friends”. The interview did not end here, given that he also had his say about the return of the Portuguese centre-forward Beto.

The thought on bomber Beto — "I am sorry for not having been able to face the season finale with the whole squad. I am however sure that the boys will give everything until the end of hostilities. Fortunately we recovered Betoone more solution that will help us both from a physical point of view and from the depth of the team". Before concluding the conference, there was also a small opinion on Rodrigo Becao: "The Brazilian is a very important player for us, I'm really sorry so much not having him with us".

