Home » Udinese – Must bring the team to the top! / Pozzo chooses the new leader
World

Udinese – Must bring the team to the top! / Pozzo chooses the new leader

by admin
Udinese – Must bring the team to the top! / Pozzo chooses the new leader

The owner of the Juventus team chooses the one who will be to all intents and purposes the new leader during this season. That’s who we’re talking about

Giampaolo Pozzo has chosen the one who will be the new leader of the Juventus team throughout this season. The team needs to recover and such a delicate role in a group made up of many young players could fall to one of them. Let’s go and see in detail who could be the driving force for the next 35 days.

He leader

Lazar Samardzic is the footballer who more than anyone can appropriate this role. The season that will live will be a real launching pad for the next few years and above all it will serve to show off with the big names in European football. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. Balzaretti never stops <<

If you want to learn more about all the issues on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected with Mondoudinese to find out all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the league.

September 6 – 11:39

© breaking latest news

See also  Video on social media, 12 year old beaten by the herd

You may also like

Official Report: Recent Earthquakes in Mexico Today, September...

APEFAS for education, childhood and women, a 5th...

Investigation Initiated Against Municipal Police Officers for Arresting...

Digital Markets Act: this is how Europe regulates...

North Korea Conducts Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack Training...

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the lie detector!

Chinese President Xi Jinping Absent from G20 Summit...

Do sanctions bend Putin? Moscow’s propaganda: “Strong ideas...

AWOL LTV-3000 Pro and LTV-3500 Pro two new...

Transformation of Metropolitan Cinema into Cultural Center by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy