Udinese-Naples | Clashes at the end of the race between ultras: the situation

Scuffles at the end of the match between the two fans: the guests would have unleashed the chaos, going to provoke the Curva Nord

Great moments voltage at the final whistle of tonight’s match. The team of Spalletti won, thanks to the draw at the Dacia Arena, the third Scudetto of its own history. The blue party started immediately with an invasion of the Neapolitan fans present today in the stands in Udine. However, the situation degenerated when they also took to the field the ultras of Udinese. The two curves have come into contact e there were clashes between the two fans. The scuffles created panic with a general stampede of fans who immediately fled, returning to the stands. The intervention of the police restored order.

The first reconstructions speak of one provocation of guest supporters who, having escaped general control, went to exult under the Curva Nord of Udinese, triggering the reaction of the home crowd. Some of them have broken through the barriers and entered the field with a lot of belt. After a few minutes, the police entered the green rectangle to get the Azzurri fans back to their places. Now the situation seems to have returned to normal. Staying on the subject of the game, don’t lose all the votes awarded this afternoon. Here are the Udinese-Naples report cards <<

4 maggio – 23:23

